IGP leads police team to visit GAF Central Command, Ksi Central Prison, others

The IGP and his team who were on a security tour of Kumasi and its environs also paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. The team also met with members of the Ashanti regional branch of the Ghana Union of Traders Association on their security concerns.

Meanwhile, the Asantehene has commended the IGP for enhancing the outlook and public perception of the police service.

“ I want to commend you for the good work you’re doing with your team. Since you came to the seen. Now we feel the Police in our lives, our homes and everywhere and we are grateful”.

Commenting on security in the Ashanti region during the Christmas festivities, the Ashanti Monarch said he was marveled by the number of motorbikes that patrolled the region and Kumasi in particular to ensure the safety of residents.

