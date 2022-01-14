IGP petitioned over feuding factions in Osu chieftaincy dispute

The elders, therefore, want the office of First Lady, Mrs. Akuffo-Addo, and Naa Torshie Addo to disassociate themselves from the allegations levelled against them at Osu.

Pulse Ghana

It said: "We are by this Press Statement, petitioning the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, to immediately act and intervene against any kind of violence that might ensue in the Osu community as a result of this purported illegal installation."

It added that the Council of Elders has no plans to install a successor before the final funeral rites of the late Osu Mantse and "we will resist every attempt by imposters.

"We are also informing the Ghana Police Service, National Headquarters, and the National Investigations Bureau to clamp down on any person or group of persons that may want to compromise the peace and stability being enjoyed in the Osu community.

"We being law-abiding citizens of Ghana will not do anything to disturb the peace," the Council of Elders noted.