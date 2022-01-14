RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

IGP petitioned over feuding factions in Osu chieftaincy dispute

After years of an unresolved protracted dispute between feuding chieftaincy factions in Osu, the Elders of the Osu Stool and the Osu Traditional Council have petitioned the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, to act and intervene and avert any violence that might ensue in the Osu community as a result of a purported illegal installation of a new chief for Osu when then late paramount chief, Osu Mantse, Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI, has not been buried.

The Osu Traditional Council in its petition said it has come to their notice that certain individuals at Osu are going about using the name of the First Lady, H.E. Mrs. Rebecca Akuffo-Addo, and Irene Naa Torshie Addo, to purportedly work out modalities with some traditional personalities in the community to install a new chief which according to the Council of Elders is an affront to their traditional practices and norms.

The elders, therefore, want the office of First Lady, Mrs. Akuffo-Addo, and Naa Torshie Addo to disassociate themselves from the allegations levelled against them at Osu.

It said: "We are by this Press Statement, petitioning the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, to immediately act and intervene against any kind of violence that might ensue in the Osu community as a result of this purported illegal installation."

It added that the Council of Elders has no plans to install a successor before the final funeral rites of the late Osu Mantse and "we will resist every attempt by imposters.

"We are also informing the Ghana Police Service, National Headquarters, and the National Investigations Bureau to clamp down on any person or group of persons that may want to compromise the peace and stability being enjoyed in the Osu community.

"We being law-abiding citizens of Ghana will not do anything to disturb the peace," the Council of Elders noted.

The Council Elders of The Osu Stool also used the opportunity to officially inform the general public of the demise and final funeral rites of the late Osu Mantse His Majesty D.F. Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI, which is scheduled from 24th – 26th , February, 2022.

