I’m disappointed – Appiah Kubi slams OSP for Airbus scandal report

Evans Annang

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Asante Akim North, Andy Appiah Kubi, has expressed his disappointment in the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) following the conclusion of its investigation into the Airbus bribery scandal.

Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi is MP for Asante Akim North
The MP criticised the OSP, led by Kissi Agyebeng, for what he perceives as a substandard and unsatisfactory investigation process. Kubi accused the OSP of undermining the prosecution process, stating that "the investigation did not commence properly, which ultimately affected the integrity of the prosecution."

"In the first place, the process of the investigation and prosecution did not even start well, and that’s how we are here. The prosecution has been lowered and undermined, and it does not augur well. I am disappointed," he lamented on 3FM's Hot Edition.

Kubi further hinted that the Attorney-General may take over the case, citing the unsatisfactory performance of the OSP.

He noted that "the OSP operates under the authority of the Attorney-General, and because legal prosecution has no time limitation, there is still an opportunity for the Attorney-General to conduct a fresh investigation and pursue legal action."

"The Office of the Special Prosecutor is under the Attorney-General, and because his work has been unsatisfactory, we know that crime and legal prosecution have no time limitation, so the Attorney-General can also investigate and prosecute the case," he added.

However, the report also stated that there was no evidence to suggest that former President John Dramani Mahama was directly involved in the procurement and maintenance of the agency relationship between Airbus and the Government of Ghana.

