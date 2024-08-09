I’m disappointed – Appiah Kubi slams OSP for Airbus scandal report

"In the first place, the process of the investigation and prosecution did not even start well, and that’s how we are here. The prosecution has been lowered and undermined, and it does not augur well. I am disappointed," he lamented on 3FM's Hot Edition.

Kubi further hinted that the Attorney-General may take over the case, citing the unsatisfactory performance of the OSP.

He noted that "the OSP operates under the authority of the Attorney-General, and because legal prosecution has no time limitation, there is still an opportunity for the Attorney-General to conduct a fresh investigation and pursue legal action."

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

"The Office of the Special Prosecutor is under the Attorney-General, and because his work has been unsatisfactory, we know that crime and legal prosecution have no time limitation, so the Attorney-General can also investigate and prosecute the case," he added.

The OSP's report, issued on August 8, revealed that the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was identified as "Government Official 1" in the scandal, with his brother, Samuel Adam Mahama, allegedly acting as the intermediary who facilitated the payment of bribes to various officials.