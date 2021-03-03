He explained that, as a child, he always dreamt of becoming a judge but ditched the idea when he became an adult.

Appearing as a guest on the KSM show on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, Mr. Tsikata said he deserted the idea of becoming a judge when ventured into the oil and gas sector.

According to him, he’s glad that he didn’t become a judge, insisting judges have a very difficult job.

Tsatsu Tsikata

“I’m quite glad I didn’t become a judge for the simple reason that I have actually moved in a number of directions that is sought of not strictly legal practice,” he said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“For instance, in oil and gas, which started off from the law angle but became a broader oil and gas international experience and frankly that has been the passion of my lawyer in the last 30 to 40 years.

“It’s still connected to the law and I get the chance to practice the law. And frankly, judges also have a tough job so I don’t envy them at all.”

Explaining further, Mr. Tsikata said he interviewed for a secondary school education scholarship at Mfantsipim in 1959 as a nine-year-old.

He revealed that the members of the panel were left stupefied after he outlined his ambitions to them.

“My uncle Justice Akpaloo fascinated me into law. By the time I did my scholarship interview to go to Mfantsipim, I was already telling the interviewers that my aim was to be a lawyer and ultimately to be a judge. Most of the interviewers were startled by the little boy. Those were my ambitions,” Mr. Tsikata added.