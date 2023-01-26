I’m humbled by my selection to lead the NDC in Parliament – Ato Forson

In a post on Facebook after his announcement as the leader some days ago, Dr. Forson he is grateful for the support he has received so far.

“I am honoured and humbled to have been chosen to lead our illustrious and gallant caucus in Parliament. I thank the leadership of our party who have placed their trust and confidence in me. I am also deeply grateful to colleagues, the rank and file of our party and the Ghanaian people for their profound support and solidarity”.

He said he has had some discussions with the outgoing Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, and thus commended him for his admirable stewardship.

“I have held fruitful and positive conversations with my senior brother Hon. Haruna Iddrisu. I commend him for his admirable stewardship when he was granted the opportunity by our party’s leadership,” Dr. Forson stated.

He also assured to represent the collective interest of the party.

“As a leader, it will be my duty to represent our collective goals with unwavering dedication and high integrity,” he added.

Pulse Ghana

However, the decision to make Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson the Minority leader has sparked outrage among some MPs of the NDC.

Several NDC MPs including MP for Bolgatanga East, Dominic Ayine and Tamale Central MP, Murtala Muhammed later described the leadership changes as undemocratic and deeply worrying, after they claimed they were not consulted prior to the change.

Some 44 MPs signed a petition to reject the decision of the party. The 44 members believe the decision by the party is unfair and unpopular.