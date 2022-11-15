RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

I’m not aware of fuel prices because I don’t own a car - KT Hammond

Evans Annang

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, KT Hammond has expressed his ignorance of the current fuel prices in Ghana.

KT Hammond MP Adansi Asokwa Constituency
According to the long term lawmaker, he does not own a car therefore he doesn’t know how expensive fuel prices are.

He said this as a retort to Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu during committee hearing for the censure of the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.

In a sharp response to the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, on whether he had noticed the current fuel prices, during the committee hearing on the motion of censure against the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, Mr K.T. Hammond said “I don’t buy fuel, I don’t have a car so I don’t buy fuel”.

The public hearing of the committee on the censure motion against Mr Ofori Atta kicked off on a rough note Tuesday morning after clashes between the Minority and Majority members on the committee on the mode of the submission of evidence.

The set up of the committee comes after the Minority raised a vote of censure against the Minister over conflict of interest claims and poor performance.

According to the Speaker, setting up a committee will provide an opportunity for the Finance Minister to respond to issues of conflict of interest raised by the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu.

“The evidence will be placed before the committee. The Minister will have the opportunity to defend himself. A report will be presented to the House, and we will debate that report,” the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin said.

NDC Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga East, Dominic Ayine and NPP MP for Adansi-Asokwa KT Hammond co-chair the committee and will have to present their report to the House in Seven (7) days.

Evans Annang
