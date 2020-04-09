He said the people of Taiwan started attacking his race three months ago.

Responding to a question about whether criticism from world leaders amid a global pandemic makes it more difficult for the WHO to operate, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said "I can tell you personal attacks that have been going on for more than two, three months. Abuses, or racist comments, giving me names, black or Negro. I’m proud of being black, proud of being Negro.

"I don't care, to be honest ... even death threats. I don't give a damn."

He stated that he would not tolerate any form of insults from some of the world leaders.

He added: "When the whole black community or Africa is insulted, I won't tolerate. I say people are crossing the line. Even death threats I didn’t care, I didn’t even respond but when it is personal or as a community people start to insults us, that’s enough…we can't tolerate that."