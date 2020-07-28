According to him though he belongs to another political party, if he is called upon to serve Ghana, he will accept.

Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Koku Anyidoho in showing appreciation to President Akufo-Addo for building a befitting resting place for the late President Atta Mills said any appointment which will build the nation is welcomed by him.

“In the interest of Ghana, I will accept an appointment devoid of politics from the President. That is what I am already doing at the Atta Mills Institute, Civic Education and public policy advocacy”.

“I am not looking for a ministerial appointment; that is not what I am interested in, but I am just interested in the space to function. There must be some space to function. God has blessed me as a young man," the former Spokesperson of the late President Atta Mills said.

He reiterated the need for the country to model people around certain values and character in the country through institutes like the Atta Mills Institute, Kuffour Foundation and possibly one from President Rawlings, as the country will not go anywhere should things be taken for granted.

Koku Anyidoho

“We should be able to model people around certain values and character in the country through institutes like the Atta Mills Institute, Kufuor Foundation and I am hoping that President Rawlings will have his very soon.”

“We should not leave everything by chance, otherwise, we will not go anywhere. Let’s identify talents and mould them because that is the only way we can build this country. We must deliberately nurture talents in a conscious way and that is what Atta Mills Institute sought to do,” he stated.