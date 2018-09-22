Interior Minister reviews curfew in four townships

news

The Minister of Interior Ambrose Dery has reviewed the curfew hours of four townships in the Volta and Northern Regions.

In the Volta Region, the curfew hours on Alavanyo and Nkonya Townships have been reviewed from 6:00pm to 6:00am effective Sunday, September 23, 2018.

READ MORE: 5 injured in chieftaincy clash at Goi

The move follows the advice of the Volta Regional Security Council.

In the Northern Region, curfew hours for three township: Bimbilla, Kpatinga and its environs and Bunkprugu Township were reviewed.

On Bimbilla, the Minister reviewed the curfew hours from 6:00pm to 6:00am effective Friday, September 20, 2018.

On Kpatinga and its environs, it has been reviewed from 12:00 midnight to 4:00am effective Friday, September 21, 2018.

While on Bunkprugu Township, it has renewed from 8:00pm to 6:00am effective Tuesday, 18th September, 2018.

A statement signed by the sector Minister said: "Government continues to urge Chiefs, Opinion Leaders, Youth and People of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them and to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace to the area.

READ MORE: Curfew imposed on Bolga following renewed chieftaincy clashes

"Meanwhile, there is a total ban on all persons in the Bunkprugu Township and surrounding areas from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapon, and any person found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted."