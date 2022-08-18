Interior Ministry imposes curfew on Bawku after latest killings

The latest curfew follows renewed clashes that have led to the death of four people.

The latest incident occurred on Tuesday, 16 August 2022, around the Bawku Senior High School where some unknown assailants allegedly attacked the victims, together with some other individuals who were returning from Bolgatanga on a commercial bus.

Fatawu Ibrahim, Bunyaminu Adam, and Ibrahim Abdulai were shot dead while the driver of the vehicle sustained gunshot wounds.

One other passenger, who was also attacked, managed to escape.

Reprisal attacks from the opposing faction in the early hours of Wednesday, August 17, 2022, further led to the death of one more individual, bringing the number of deaths recorded so far to four.

The government has urged the chiefs, elders, opinion leaders, youth, and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them, as well as use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace.

The Interior Ministry under an Executive Instrument placed a ban on all persons in the afore-mentioned communities and their environs from carrying arms, ammunition, or any offensive weapon, and any persons found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted.