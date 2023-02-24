The curfew starts from 12:00 midnight to 4:00am effective Friday, February 24, 2023.
Interior Ministry renews curfew hours imposed on Kpatinga in Northern Region
The Minister for the Interior Ambrose Dery has on the advice of the Northern Regional Security Council and by Executive Instrument renewed the Curfew hours imposed on Kpatinga and its environs.
Recommended articles
Mr Dery said in a statement that the government continues to express its appreciation to the Chiefs, Elders, Opinion Leaders, Youth and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them and to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace.
There is a total ban on all persons in the Kpatinga and surrounding areas from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapon.
Any person found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted, he said.
Homes were torched and residents fled the Kpatinga in the Gushegu Municipality of the Northern Region after clashes between two persons holding themselves as the rightful claimants to the Kpatinga skin who have the right to enskin sub-chiefs.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh