Interior Ministry renews curfew hours imposed on Kpatinga in Northern Region

Mr Dery said in a statement that the government continues to express its appreciation to the Chiefs, Elders, Opinion Leaders, Youth and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them and to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace.

There is a total ban on all persons in the Kpatinga and surrounding areas from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapon.

Pulse Ghana

Any person found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted, he said.