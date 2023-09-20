International Health Insurance: Prudential Travel Insurance Plan is the way

Ghana has made significant strides in healthcare provision over the years, with improved access to medical facilities, well-trained healthcare professionals. However, even as the nation's healthcare infrastructure continues to evolve despite the many challenges, residents are increasingly recognizing the importance of safeguarding their health against unforeseen challenges, both at home and abroad with the right insurance company in Ghana.

This article will explore the critical topic of international health insurance complimented by travel insurance and its paramount significance for Ghanaians. We will explore the benefits that come with such coverage and why Prudential Life Insurance Ghana could be your go to partner.

From access to world-class medical treatments to peace of mind while traveling overseas, here's a look at the Prudential Travel Insurance Plan as a solution to international health insurance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prudential Life Insurance Ghana and what to know

Prudential has entered the fast-growing African life insurance industry and now has operations in markets including Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, Zambia and Nigeria.

Prudential demerged its UK and Europe business, M&GPrudential, in 2019 and its US business, Jackson, in 2021, in order to focus on its Asia and Africa businesses.

Today, Prudential plc provides life and health insurance and asset management, with a focus on Asia and Africa. The insurance company in Ghana helps people get the most out of life, by making healthcare affordable and accessible and by promoting financial inclusion. They protect people’s wealth, help them grow their assets, and empower them to save for their goals.

Prudential Travel Insurance Plan

ADVERTISEMENT

The Prudential Travel Insurance Plan is one of Ghanaians' best bet to an international health insurance policy.

While insured, the company could pay up to USD150,000 for your medical and hospitalization expenses away from home.

The health care services also include dental care for treatment of pain, infection and removal of tooth with a maximum spend of up to USD 1,000.

Since it's a broader travel insurance plan, the package also includes other benefits including emergency medical evacuation in the event of an accident or sudden illness away from Ghana.

Here are all the details of the medical and emergency assistance as an international health insurance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Medical Expenses and hospitalization of the insured abroad (costs of surgery, medical fees, and pharmaceutical products): up to USD150,000

Emergency medical evacuation of the insured (in the event of an accident or sudden illness): up to USD150,000

Emergency dental care (for the treatment of pain, infection, and removal of the tooth/teeth affected) up to USD 1,000

Repatriation of the mortal remains when the insured passes on: up to USD 30,000

Repatriation of family member travelling with the insured should the insured be hospitalized due to sudden illness or accident for more than ten days or deceased: up to USD 10,000

Emergency return home following death of a close relative when the insured’s trip/journey is interrupted by the death of a close relative up to USD 5,000

Travel of one immediate family member should the Insured should be admitted to hospital for more than five days as a result of an accident or illness covered in the policy max USD 1000/day.

Prudential Travel Insurance Plan has different options for different prospective insurers based on their interest geographical locations. Below is a breakdown of these locations.

Schengen/Europe: All European countries including the Schengen area.

All European countries including the Schengen area. Worldwide: Provides worldwide coverage excluding the country of residence.

Provides worldwide coverage excluding the country of residence. Worldwide1: Provides worldwide coverage excluding the country of residence, USA, Australia, Japan and Canada.

Provides worldwide coverage excluding the country of residence, USA, Australia, Japan and Canada. Zone I: Excluding country of residence, Canada and USA.

The policy has an Alarm (Emergency) centre where claimants can call to address their concerns or start processing a claim.

Premiums for this insurance policy are dependent on the duration of travel, your preferred level of cover and age.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information on the Prudential Travel Insurance Plan, click HERE.