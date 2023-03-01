Is Ken Ofori-Atta the only one in NPP who can run Finance Ministry? – Subin MP asks

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Citi TV, the Subin lawmaker said the NPP have more qualified candidates to take over from Mr. Ofori-Atta.

The Subin MP who has in the past mounted a campaign to get Ofori-Atta kicked out asked: “What is so special about Ken Ofori-Atta that the ordinary NPP member doesn’t have?”

The Subin Member of Parliament said running a bank cannot be equated to successfully running an economy of a country such as Ghana.

“We cannot all run banks but some of us have common sense, that is why we are Members of Parliament.”

“When I go to subin, I see poverty, I see hardship, and I see people suffering and all these are due to the economy and the person running the economy,” he said.

Boakye Antwi, who is also the Member of Parliament for the Subin constituency in the Ashanti Region, cannot fathom why Ofori-Atta is still leading negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $3 billion bailout package, although there are competent persons within the party to handle such duties.

In 2022, more than 90 NPP MPs asked President Akufo-Addo to dismiss Mr. Ofori-Atta. However, the president managed to convince the group to hold on until an IMF deal was concluded.