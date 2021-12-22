RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

I’ve never held any discussions with Akufo-Addo on e-levy - Mahama

Authors:

Evans Annang

Leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has denied reports that he has held discussions with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on how to resolve the e-levy misunderstanding.

In a post on social media, the 2020 flagbearer of the NDC said he only met one of the leading members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko.

The former President said they held discussions on wide ranging issues as well on the impasse on the controversial e-levy.

“I received Mr. Gabby Otchere Darko, at his request, at my residence on Tuesday 21st December, 2021.”

“Among issues we discussed was the desire of Ghanaians to see the two major political parties working together for the interest of the nation.”

READ JOHN MAHAMA’S FULL STATEMENT BELOW

President Akufo-Addo did not seek my intervention on the E-Levy impasse.

I received Mr. Gabby Otchere Darko, at his request, at my residence on Tuesday 21st December, 2021

Among issues we discussed was the desire of Ghanaians to see the two major political parties working together for the interest of the nation

We discussed, also, how dialogue can be deployed to ensure Parliamentary issues are agreed consensually before coming on the floor to avoid what happened recently in the House.

We further discussed opening channels of communication between the leaders of the two parties including a possible meeting with the President at a future date.

At no time was there any discussion specifically about the President requiring my intervention in the impasse on the E-levy.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

