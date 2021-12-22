I’ve never held any discussions with Akufo-Addo on e-levy - Mahama

The former President said they held discussions on wide ranging issues as well on the impasse on the controversial e-levy.

“I received Mr. Gabby Otchere Darko, at his request, at my residence on Tuesday 21st December, 2021.”

“Among issues we discussed was the desire of Ghanaians to see the two major political parties working together for the interest of the nation.”

President Akufo-Addo did not seek my intervention on the E-Levy impasse.

We discussed, also, how dialogue can be deployed to ensure Parliamentary issues are agreed consensually before coming on the floor to avoid what happened recently in the House.

We further discussed opening channels of communication between the leaders of the two parties including a possible meeting with the President at a future date.