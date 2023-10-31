I’ve not prophesied that Bawumia will win NPP’s flagbearer race – Owusu Bempah

According Owusu-Bempah, some individuals campaigning on behalf of the vice president are going about claiming that he has issued a prophecy indicating Dr Bawumia is the rightful choice of the NPP for the flagbearership slot.

“Some are going about saying that I, Rev Owusu-Bempah says that God has chosen Dr Bawumia to come and lead the NPP, and that he is the rightful candidate to help the NPP break the 8.

"They claim I, Owusu-Bempah gave that prophecy. I plead with everyone watching me, I know the media is recording this and the whole Ghana is watching me. I have not made such statement anywhere. I’ve not said it in my church or anywhere.

“So if you watch YouTube and see some people having such discussions that I made such prophecy to President Akufo-Addo that they should bring Dr Bawumia to lead the NPP and help break the 8, it is not true,” he said.

Relatedly, the campaign team of the Vice President had denied that it offered Kennedy Agyapong $800 million to step down from the presidential primaries.

According to them, the campaign team has never met the Assin Central Member of Parliament since the flagbearer race started.

“The Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, has not met privately with Kennedy Agyapong since he entered into the race,” the response signed by Spokesperson Dr Gideon Boako on Monday, October 30 noted.

“The Vice President has never instructed anybody to meet with Kennedy Agyapong, or his assigns to negotiate anything in respect of this contest.

“The Vice President and his team consider this $800 million claim as absolutely ridiculous, and it shows gross disregard for the intelligence of Ghanaians.”