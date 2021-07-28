RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Asante Bediatuo clears air on the purchase of Holiday Inn Hotel

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo, has debunked claims that he has purchased the Holiday Inn Hotel in Accra, Airport City, for his wife.

Nana Asante Bediatuo
Nana Asante Bediatuo

According to him, it is a deliberate circulation of these rumours are intended to paint him in a negative light in view of the very senior position he holds in government.

Recommended articles

In a statement from his lawyers, Marfo and Associate, it said "There is no iota of truth in the rumour."

Asante Bediatuo's statement
Asante Bediatuo's statement Pulse Ghana
Holiday Inn
Holiday Inn Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

University of Ghana approves reopening date for 2020-2021 academic year

University of Ghana, Legon campus

Capitals of the newly created regions in Ghana

New regions after referendum

GCB Bank staff commits suicide by hanging herself

The Late Kenneth Matiba's nephew James Gathukia commits suicide in Murang'a

CID officer handling my husband's murder asked me to marry him- J.B Danquah's wife reveals

CID officer handling my husband's murder asked me to marry him- J.B Danquah's wife