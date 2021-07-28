Asante Bediatuo clears air on the purchase of Holiday Inn Hotel

According to him, it is a deliberate circulation of these rumours are intended to paint him in a negative light in view of the very senior position he holds in government.
The Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo, has debunked claims that he has purchased the Holiday Inn Hotel in Accra, Airport City, for his wife.
According to him, it is a deliberate circulation of these rumours are intended to paint him in a negative light in view of the very senior position he holds in government.
In a statement from his lawyers, Marfo and Associate, it said "There is no iota of truth in the rumour."
