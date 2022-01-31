J.B Danquah-Adu’s post mortem report stolen by thieves - Pathologist tells court

Addressing an Accra High Court sitting on the trial of the late MP, Dr. Adusei said the results cannot be traced.

“After the post moterm, I typed the report on my PC. In 2016, while I was at a conference in Germany, thieves broke into my house and packed everything. Because we do have the same information in the Police Hospital, I accessed it in 2018”, the pathologist explained to the court.

JB Danquah Adu was stabbed to death on the night of Tuesday, February 9, 2016, at his Shiashie residence in Accra.

Pulse Ghana

The accused Daniel Asiedu and one other person Vincent Bosso, have been charged with murder and abetment of the murder of the late MP.