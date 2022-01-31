RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

J.B Danquah-Adu’s post mortem report stolen by thieves - Pathologist tells court

Dr. Edusei, the pathologist who worked on the post mortem of murdered Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, J. B Danquah-Adu has disclosed that the results is missing.

The late JB Danquah
The late JB Danquah

He said he couldn’t find the results of the cause of death of the lawmaker after thieves broke into his home.

Addressing an Accra High Court sitting on the trial of the late MP, Dr. Adusei said the results cannot be traced.

“After the post moterm, I typed the report on my PC. In 2016, while I was at a conference in Germany, thieves broke into my house and packed everything. Because we do have the same information in the Police Hospital, I accessed it in 2018”, the pathologist explained to the court.

JB Danquah Adu was stabbed to death on the night of Tuesday, February 9, 2016, at his Shiashie residence in Accra.

I killed JB Danquah - 'Sexy Dondon' confesses
I killed JB Danquah - 'Sexy Dondon' confesses Pulse Ghana

The accused Daniel Asiedu and one other person Vincent Bosso, have been charged with murder and abetment of the murder of the late MP.

The prime suspect, Daniel Asiedu was arrested two days after the incident. The accomplice was picked several weeks later.

