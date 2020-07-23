According to her, the EC’s core duty is to coordinate the registration exercise at the national, regional and district levels.

She said the various security agencies have the ultimate task of ensuring that there is calm at the centers, adding that the EC can only engage with them.

EC boss, Jean Mensa

“As citizens, we all have a responsibility to ensure that we maintain the peace within the country,” Jean Mensa said.

“Some institutions are trying to place the security at the doorstep of the commission and while we continue on a daily basis at the national, regional and district level to engage with the security forces to ensure there is safety and protection for all citizens at our registration offices, we do not think it is the commission’s sole responsibility to be responsible for security and we reject that assertion made by institutions that the commission should be held responsible for security.”

This follows a series of chaotic scenes witnessed at some voters’ registration centers across the country.

A teacher trainee graduate was recently killed during a confrontation at a registration center in Banda in the Bono region.

Also, the MP for Asutifi South, was allegedly pepper-sprayed while monitoring the exercise at some centres at Acherensua.

Over the weekend, Hawa Koomson, the MP for the Awutu Senya East Constituency also came under fire over her involvement in some chaotic happenings at a registration center.

The lawmaker later admitted to firing a gunshot at the Step to Christ registration center in her constituency.

A section of the public has blamed the EC for the chaotic incidents, but the Commission insists it is not responsible for security at the registration centers.