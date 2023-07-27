John Kumah denies claims of land fraud

An older woman, believed to be in her late 50s, is shown yelling and calling the deputy minister a thief in a viral video that has gained widespread attention.

She claims that John Kumah bought her land under the guise of a government project but is actually utilizing it for his own business.

She fervently requests the restitution of her land, expressing her fury and intention to expose the Deputy Minister's activities as she is clearly distressed.

But John Kumah claims that the content of the viral video is an attempt to tarnish his reputation.

Explaining his side of the story, John Kumah said he approached his family chief, Nana Kofi Agyei, for a piece of land for the construction of the asphaltic plant which he gifted to me in the presence of other family members after the Aseda custom was followed.

The intention behind this gift he stated was never for personal gain but to uplift the community and improve the lives of its residents through job creation and enhanced infrastructure.

The progress of the asphaltic plant construction, which has reached an impressive 90% completion, stands as a testament to my unwavering dedication to fulfilling the promises made to my constituents during my campaign, he noted.