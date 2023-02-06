John Mahama calls on Ghanaians to pray for Christian Atsu

In a post on Twitter, Mr. Mahama said: “Let's continue to pray for our brother, Christian Atsu, and his club director. The city of Hayat is in the region affected by the earthquake. Let's continue to pray that God spares their lives.”

Christian Atsu came from the bench to score the winner for Hatayspor in the Turkish league last night.

The 31-year-old scored his first goal for the club as Hatayaspor defeated Kasimpasa.

"Important win for the team. Happy to be on the scoresheet," wrote the former Chelsea player on Twitter.

According to reports by Eurofootcom, the Hatayspor player and club director Tanur Savut have been left under the rubble.

Search operations have been able to rescue some of his teammates, but the report said Atsu and Savut could not be found.

Pulse Ghana

More than 1,500 people have died and rescuers are racing to pull survivors from beneath the rubble after the devastating earthquake ripped through Turkey and Syria, leaving destruction and debris on each side of the border.

One of the strongest earthquakes to hit the region in a century shook residents from their beds at around 4 a.m. on Monday, sending tremors as far away as Lebanon and Israel.