ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

John Mahama is the cause of Ghana’s current economic challenges - Odike

Evans Annang

Akwasi Addai Odike, a businessman cum politician has blamed Ghana’s current economic woes on former President John Dramani Mahama.

Akwasi Addai Odike
Akwasi Addai Odike

He said Mr. Mahama and his erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) government started the borrowing spree that has led Ghana to its current state.

Recommended articles

He accused former president John Mahama of “mismanagement” during his administration prior to 2017, by borrowing recklessly.

“When we genuinely talk about Ghana’s main problems, then it is John Mahama who initiated it because after Ghana went into HIPIC, the country was keen to stabilise the economy but Mahama and Atta Mills [administration] increased Ghana’s debt from GHC17 billion to GHC122 billion.

Akwasi Addai Odike
Akwasi Addai Odike Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

“He [Mahama] went for loans and spent them on funding school projects across the country meanwhile, loans are not meant for building schools because it was never going to give any returns to the country – school buildings are instead built with taxes,” the firebrand politician said on the Anopa Bofo morning show, Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

Without mincing words, the Founder and Leader of the yet-to-be-launched Unity Government Movement (UGM) added that, the decision by the Mahama-led administration to disburse loans to finance school project, is the genesis of Ghana’s economic downturn.

Odike, therefore, questioned why the NDC leader is seeking to become president for the second time.

“I want to ask Mr. Mahama that upon all the state resources spent on him- from his days as an Assemblyman to when he became a Member of Parliament and then as Deputy Minister, Minister, Vice President and finally President- what has he been able to achieve or do with the experience garnered?”

Former President John Mahama is currently on a campaign tour across Ghana in his effort to lead the NDC into the 2024 general elections.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Accident

STC bus carrying SHS students crashes on Kasoa-Cape Coast highway

Marriage Counsellor Juliana Antwi Asante

Show your husband more respect after he’s cheated on you – Marriage counsellor to women

Electricity Company of Ghana

$3bn IMF deal: Electricity tariff, VAT, e-levy rates expected to go up

Interior Minister Ambrose Dery

Govt declares Monday April 24 as public holiday