The Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary aspirant is confident that Mr. Mahama will beat his opponent to the flagbearer race.
John Mahama will cling victory - Dumelo believes
Award-winning actor, farmer cum politician John Setor Dumelo is optimistic that former president John Mahama will come out victorious after primary polls.
He believes the contest between Mr. Mahama and Kojo Bonsu is not tough but he will be disappointed should a single vote go for the opponent.
Dumelo is convicted that, former President John Mahama will pull a large margin of votes
Mr. Mahama is facing a stiff contest with the former mayor of Kumasi Kojo Bonsu for the presidential flagbearer race ahead of the 2024 general elections.
