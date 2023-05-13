Breaking news:
John Mahama will cling victory - Dumelo believes

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Award-winning actor, farmer cum politician John Setor Dumelo is optimistic that former president John Mahama will come out victorious after primary polls.

John Dumelo
The Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary aspirant is confident that Mr. Mahama will beat his opponent to the flagbearer race.

He believes the contest between Mr. Mahama and Kojo Bonsu is not tough but he will be disappointed should a single vote go for the opponent.

Dumelo is convicted that, former President John Mahama will pull a large margin of votes

Mr. Mahama is facing a stiff contest with the former mayor of Kumasi Kojo Bonsu for the presidential flagbearer race ahead of the 2024 general elections.

