In July 2022, his excellency Nana Akufo-Addo made the nomination to fill up expected vacancies at the apex court.
Justices George Koomson and Ernest Gaewu approved by parliament as Supreme Court judges
Justice George Kingsley Koomson and Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu have been approved as Justices of the Supreme Court by the august house.
The house unanimously adopted the consensual report from the Appointments Committee, which was tasked with vetting the nominees.
After a vote in confidence on Friday, Andrew Asiamah Amoako, the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament announced the results and declared the nominees approved.
Justice Kingsley Koomson had 139 “Yes” votes while Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu also had 138 “Yes” votes and 133 “No” votes and 134 “No” votes respectively.
The caucus argued that Justice Gaewu was a parliamentary candidate on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ticket, hence unfit to be on the apex court’s bench.
Former Minority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Asawase, Muntaka Mubarak suggested that his approval will be “a bad reflection on the House. When you set a bad precedent, tomorrow is the yardstick for others to make this same demand.”
Minority insisted that other competent and qualified justices could have been elevated to the Supreme Court instead of Mr. George Koomson, who “just joined the Court of Appeal,”
