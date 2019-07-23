The HR Business Challenge which is organized by HR Focus, publishers of HR Focus magazine, in partnership with Standard Charted Bank, proudly sponsored by L’AINE Services Ltd, seeks to unearth the entrepreneurial potential of tertiary students and to bridge the gap between academia and the world of work, while encouraging them to think outside the box.

Joining the competition for the first time is team KAAF University with the business name Advanced Creativity Consult. Being novice at the competition did not prevent them from winning the third position in the preliminary stages of the competition.

The second stage of the HR Focus Business Challenge took place at the Standard Chartered Bank Head Office on the 30th of June, 2019.

This stage featured eight competing schools; the University of Professional Studies, Accra; University of Ghana Business School, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, All Nations University, Ashesi University, Pentecost University, Wisconsin University and KAAF University.

The presentation evaluation process was handled by the panel consisting of Mr Edward Osafo, Senior HR Business Partner; Mr Yaw wordih, Digital Product Manager; Mr Kwame Amoako, Head of Alliances of SCB, and Mr John Appiah CEO of A-League Consult.

The various universities took turns presenting their business cases over a period of 30 minutes each. Thereafter, the panel of judges scrutinize their work and scored them on the basis of Originality and Creativity, Organisation, Delivery, Knowledge of Material and Neatness.

With the mission of producing well-rounded employable graduates capable of being catalysts for socio-economic development through affordable but quality cutting-edge academic and professional training in their chosen fields of study, KAAF University College made another great stride coming first with 80.75 points, winning the competition.

The next stage is scheduled for August, as the participants will be further shortlisted to three for the grand finale.

At the end of the competition, Wisconsin University, Pentecost University and Ashesi University were eliminated, leaving KAAF University, UPSA, UGBS, KNUST and ANU to qualify to the next stage.

With various degree and top up programmes in Engineering, Law, Business Administration, Computer Science and Nursing, KAAF University has over the years, proven to be a first-class private university of hands-on practical & knowledge acquisition, worth attending.

The objective was to unearth the entrepreneurial and leadership capabilities of participants, while creating the avenue for shared learning. The case study of the day dwelt on strategy, innovation, business competitiveness, among others.

The HR Focus Business Challenge was organised by HR Focus with partnership from Standard Chartered Bank, and proudly sponsored by L’AINE Services.