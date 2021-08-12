RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Sputnik V deal: Karma, please calm down – Charlotte Osei consoles Agyeman-Manu

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) Charlotte Osei has added her voice to the Sputnik V vaccine contract purchased by the Minister of Health Kwaku Agyeman-Manu without the approval of Parliament.

Charlotte Osei
Charlotte Osei

This comes after the Parliamentary Health Committee tasked to probe the deal, found that the amount of $2,850,000 (representing 50% of the contract sum of $5,700,000) has been paid to Messrs Al Maktoum despite the Minister claiming no payment had been made "to the best of my knowledge."

Recommended articles

The amount which translates into the cedi equivalent of GH¢16,331,640 converted at the then prevailing exchange rate of $1 to ¢5.73, was for the cost of 300,000 vaccines.

Agyeman-Manu must resign now

Ghanaians, however, mounted pressure on Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, to resign.

Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu
Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu ece-auto-gen

Martin Kpebu, Private legal practitioner also said the Minister "should have gone a long time ago".

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr, the Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper said the Health Minister has to resign.

Kofi Bentil stated that Kwaku Agyeman-Manu breached the procurement process and constitutional requirements about the contract, therefore, must be sacked.

Charlotte Osei sacked

Charlotte Osei was removed from office because she breached procurement laws in the award of several contracts, prior to the 2016 elections, the Chief Justice's Committee report recommended.

Following the procurement process and constitutional requirements about the contract breached by Agyeman-Manu, Charlotte Osei in a Twitter post wrote: "Dear Karma, please calm down small wai".

twitter.com

Kwaku Agyeman-Manu goes on leave

Meanwhile, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has taken a two-week leave.

He officially started the leave last week and the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare permitted him to go.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

3 robbers die in fire exchange with police at Shiashie [Video]

Gun fire exchange

Female police officer commits suicide, leaves touching letter for Dampare

Female police officer commits suicide, leaves touching letter for Dampare

Terrorists planning attack on Accra and other major African cities - NPC

Terrorists

‘All these properties in 4 years?’ Ghanaians react to Eugene Arhin’s listed assets in lawsuit

Ghanaians react to Eugene Arhin’s listed assets in lawsuit