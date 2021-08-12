The amount which translates into the cedi equivalent of GH¢16,331,640 converted at the then prevailing exchange rate of $1 to ¢5.73, was for the cost of 300,000 vaccines.

Agyeman-Manu must resign now

Ghanaians, however, mounted pressure on Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, to resign.

Martin Kpebu, Private legal practitioner also said the Minister "should have gone a long time ago".

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr, the Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper said the Health Minister has to resign.

Kofi Bentil stated that Kwaku Agyeman-Manu breached the procurement process and constitutional requirements about the contract, therefore, must be sacked.

Charlotte Osei sacked

Charlotte Osei was removed from office because she breached procurement laws in the award of several contracts, prior to the 2016 elections, the Chief Justice's Committee report recommended.

Following the procurement process and constitutional requirements about the contract breached by Agyeman-Manu, Charlotte Osei in a Twitter post wrote: "Dear Karma, please calm down small wai".

Kwaku Agyeman-Manu goes on leave

Meanwhile, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has taken a two-week leave.