According to the Doctors Association, the strike will commence from February 1.
KATH Doctors to strike over delays in car maintenance allowance
Doctors at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) have declared their intention to strike over delays in their vehicle allowance.
Recommended articles
In a letter copied to the media, they said their 13th month allowance and car maintenance allowance haven’t paid.
They disclosed that management has failed to heed to their complaints over the past few weeks.
READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW
Pulse Ghana
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh