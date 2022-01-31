RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

KATH Doctors to strike over delays in car maintenance allowance

Doctors at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) have declared their intention to strike over delays in their vehicle allowance.

Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital
Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital

According to the Doctors Association, the strike will commence from February 1.

In a letter copied to the media, they said their 13th month allowance and car maintenance allowance haven’t paid.

They disclosed that management has failed to heed to their complaints over the past few weeks.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW

KATH Doctors statement
KATH Doctors statement Pulse Ghana

