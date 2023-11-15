Ken Ofori-Atta presents the 2024 budget today

“In accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and section 21 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921) the Minister for Finance will, on behalf of the President, lay before Parliament the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of Government of Ghana for the 2024 Financial Year, on Wednesday, 15th November, 2023,” the Ministry announced in its statement.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Yapei Kusawgu, John Jinapor had alleged that the government intends to collect GHS11 billion in new taxes in the 2024 budget.

Speaking to the media in Accra, the former Deputy Power Minister said the Finance Minister met them and disclosed it.

“We just met the Minister of Finance at the Finance Committee and the minister indicated that he intends to raise an additional GH₵11 billion which is about 1 percent of GDP but we have told him that we think that the people have been taxed so much so it will be inappropriate to come with new taxes rather the minister should look at cost cutting,” Jinapor said.

He added, “I think that it is improper and unacceptable to further come out with new taxes and increase the tax burden on Ghanaians.”

Relatedly, the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana has called on the government to reintroduce road tolls in the 2024 budget.

The public relations officer for the association, David Agboado, said there’s a need for the government to address road infrastructure challenges.

