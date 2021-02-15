Mr. Ofori-Atta was flown to the US for a medical review following some COVID-19 complications.

The Graphic Online reports that he safely landed in the US via Delta 157 flight and is currently in good spirits.

Ken Ofori-Atta

On Sunday, the Finance Ministry in a statement said Mr. Ofori-Atta has suffered some complications after recovering from COVID-19 last December.

The statement said he requires further interventions which are currently not available in the country, hence his travel to the US.

“The Ministry of Finance wishes to inform the general public and stakeholders that Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, the Representative of H.E the President at the Ministry of Finance and Minister-designate for Finance, will travel to the United States of America today for a special medical review,” it said.

“After recovering from COVID-19 last December, Mr. Ofori-Atta has had medical complications which doctors advise, require further interventions not currently available in Ghana.

“He is expected to be away for two weeks. Mr. Ofori-Atta was scheduled to appear before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Tuesday, 16th February, 2021. The leadership of Parliament has been duly notified for a new date to be fixed upon his return,” it added.

Mr. Ofori-Atta’s medical trip means that his scheduled vetting with Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Tuesday has been postponed.