Kenkey is now GH¢3; fix the economy and stop speaking jargons – Kwesi Pratt to gov't

Speaking on Accra-based Peace FM, he accused Nana Addo of too much talk and very little action.

"Talk of GDP, KWZ… but the majority of Ghanaians are used to the economics of former President Kufuor; he says all the calculations are in your pocket and if we look inside our pocket, the situation is very bad," he said.

Speaking on the increase in food prices, he stated that the price of kenkey has risen over the past two months.

Pulse Ghana

According to the veteran journalist, a ball of kenkey which was sold at GH¢1.50p two moths ago is now being sold at GH¢3, something he feels is unacceptable.