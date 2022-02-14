He believes President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has failed to deliver on the gargantuan promises made to Ghanaians.
Kenkey is now GH¢3; fix the economy and stop speaking jargons – Kwesi Pratt to gov't
The Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has charged the government to fix the ailing economy due to the rise in products on the Ghanaian market.
Speaking on Accra-based Peace FM, he accused Nana Addo of too much talk and very little action.
"Talk of GDP, KWZ… but the majority of Ghanaians are used to the economics of former President Kufuor; he says all the calculations are in your pocket and if we look inside our pocket, the situation is very bad," he said.
Speaking on the increase in food prices, he stated that the price of kenkey has risen over the past two months.
According to the veteran journalist, a ball of kenkey which was sold at GH¢1.50p two moths ago is now being sold at GH¢3, something he feels is unacceptable.
"For those of us who enjoy kenkey; within two months a GH¢1.50 kenkey is now GH¢3…so international conditions, global conditions, world economy, and so on (doesn't help)…we are even tired of hearing such jargons," he noted.
