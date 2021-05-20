8 old boys of Adisadel College who are famous

The school was established in 1910 by Nathaniel Temple Hamlyn, who was the bishop of the Church of England in Accra.

Beginning with 29 boys building at Topp Yard, near Christ Church School an area located inside the Cape Coast Castle, Adisadel college expanded to accommodate about 200 pupils by 1935.

The nickname "ADISCO" is a portmanteau of "Adisadel" and "College".

The school is named after what used to be a small village on the outskirts of the Cape Coast township – Adisadel Village.

Also known as Zebra boys, Adisco won the 2016 National Maths and Science Quiz.

Adisadel College has a long history of producing some of the nation's gifted and talented Ghanaians in the realm of sports, politics, music, banking, etc.

The uniform of the school is a black and white shirt on black shorts.

Dr. Kwadwo Afari Gyan

Dr. Kwadwo Afari Gyan earned his popularity as Ghana's Electoral Commissioner, a position he held from 1992 until his retirement in 2015.

Afari-Gyan also worked as a lecturer and a professor in Political Science at the University of Ghana. He has also lectured in the United States and Nigeria.

He was a member of the Committee of Experts that drafted the Fourth Republican Constitution for Ghana.

He was awarded the Order of the Star of Ghana, the highest national award by President John Mahama, on 1 July 2015.

Sam Jonah

Samuel Esson Jonah is a Ghanaian businessman, the executive chairman of Jonah Capital, an equity fund based in Johannesburg, South Africa. Jonah was previously president of AngloGold Ashanti and shared the strategic leadership of the company with its CEO, Bobby Godsell.

He joined Ashanti Goldfields Corporation in 1979, working in various capacities, including underground operations.

At the age of 36, he became the chief executive officer and supervised the transformation of Ashanti Goldfields into a mining multinational, increased gold production from 240,000 ounces per annum to over 1.6 million ounces in over ten years, and oversaw the company's listing as the first operating African company on the New York Stock Exchange.

In 2009, he became a non-executive director of Vodafone.

Alan Kyeremanteng

Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen is a Ghanaian politician, corporate executive, diplomat, and international public servant specializing in global trade issues.

He was Ambassador to the United States and Minister of Trade, Industry, Private Sector Development (PSD), and the Presidential Special Initiatives (PSI), under the President Kufuor-led NPP government.

Kyerematen served as a trade advisor at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia where he coordinated the African Trade Policy Centre (ATPC).

Kyerematen made an attempt at the leadership of the New Patriotic Party in 2007, capturing 32.3% of votes cast. He was the first runner-up to Nana Akufo-Addo who gained 47.96% of votes cast.

Kyerematen also made other attempts at the party's leadership in 2010 and 2014 but placed second to Akufo-Addo, who won the primaries.

Alan Kyerematen set a record by entering Adisadel College at the young age of 9 years.

He is the current Minister of Trade and Industry under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong is a Ghanaian politician and businessman who represents Assin Central in parliament for the New Patriotic Party.

He was first elected a member of parliament in 2000 to the seat of Assin North. He retained his seat in 2004 and the 2008 parliamentary elections.

In 2012 he was elected in the new seat of Assin Central and was re-elected in 2016.

With 128 houses and counting, a private jet, a Rolls Royce, and an $ 80,000-bed facility, Agyapong is super-rich and listed among the top 10 wealthiest people in Ghana

He owns Kencity Media, Supercare Group of Companies, Mina D’oro Ventures, Gold Coin Communication M/S, Imperial World Business Limited, Hollywood Shopping Centre, and many others.

He is also on record as the first Ghanaian to be knighted in the 21st century when he was presented with an honorary knighthood by the Prince of Wales in 2003, for his achievements as an African businessman and a leading business executive from the Commonwealth.

Freddie Blay

He was a Member of Parliament in Ghana and served as the First Deputy Speaker in the Fourth Parliament of Ghana.

He was a member of the Convention People's Party (CPP) but resigned to join the New Patriotic Party after being criticized by some CPP stalwarts for not campaigning for the CPP flagbearer Paa Kwesi Nduom, instead endorsing NPP presidential candidate, Nana Addo.

He was also appointed to the position of Board Chairman for the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation GNPC.

He is the Senior Partner at Blay and Associates. He is also the board chairman and majority shareholder of Western Publications Limited, publishers of the Daily Guide newspaper, the flagship of the Group, Business Guide, News-One, and Young Blazers.

He is currently the National Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1)

Nana Appiah Mensah popularly known as NAM1 is a Ghanaian businessman known for Menzgold, a gold dealership and investment firm that promised customers 10 percent monthly returns on their investments.

NAM1 is also the Chief Executive Officer of Zylofon Media.

In September 2018, Menzgold took SEC and the Bank of Ghana to court after its license was revoked by SEC.

On January 9, 2019, a circuit court issued a warrant to arrest NAM1 for money laundering and fraud causing the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service to trigger an Interpol red alert.

Ernest Bediako Sampong

Chief Executive Officer of Ernest Chemists Limited, Ernest Bediako Sampong, who is also an old boy, is listed as the 41st wealthiest Ghanaian.

He is estimated to be worth a whopping $276 million which is mostly from his Pharmaceutical empire which he started in 1986 as a single shop.

Ernest Chemists represents a number of global pharmaceutical names and operates an extensive network of distribution channels throughout West Africa.

He donated a number of computers and a vehicle to Adisadel College during the school’s 110th Anniversary.

Prince Kofi Amoabeng

Defunct UT Bank's Prince Kofi Amoabeng is a Ghanaian businessman and a former military officer of the Ghanaian Armed Forces. He is an old boy of Adisadel College.

He was a co-founder of the now-defunct UT Bank which was absorbed into the GCB Bank in 2017 during Ghana's banking crisis.

He is currently subject to ongoing court battles regarding these allegations following his arrest on 14 January 2020 and released on bail of 110 million cedis.

In January 2020, Amoabeng was charged with the embezzlement of a total amount of 59.9 million Ghana cedis from UT Bank. He has claimed the charges have a political basis.

He received the following awards for his works in the banking sector, Lifetime Achievement for Innovation in Africa, 2013, Johnnie Walker Giant, 2012. A global "Walk With Giants" campaign.

Overall Best Entrepreneur in the Maiden Ghana Entrepreneurs Award (2011), one of two Ghanaians profiled in Moky Makura's book on Africa's Greatest Entrepreneurs which profiles 16 of Africa’s top entrepreneurs and Ghana's Most Respected CEO for 2008/2010/2012.

He also received the National Honours for an Order of the Star of the Volta- Officer's Division presented by the President of Ghana in 2008 and CIMG Marketing Man of the Year 2006.