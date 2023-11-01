Kennedy Agyapong’s $800m bribery claim is ridiculous – Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

He therefore questioned how the Vice President can get $800 million dollars to give to the Assin Central MP to step down for him.

"See, the entire country was given 600 million, so that means when the government got the 600 million, we kept it and looked for an additional 200 million to give to our brother Kennedy Agyapong, so where from this?

"Can you imagine that the entire country is seeking 600 from the IMF, and you have 800 million to pay as a bribe, where from this one? I want to let you know that the figure quoted is too unrealistic to be true,” he said.

Pulse Ghana

He added, “800million is more than 9 billion cedis and the contractors that we owe in this country, certified invoices is close to over 10 billion, we don’t even have the money to pay and they have left the roads, so if you have 9 billion, won't you go and pay the contractors?” he quizzed.

Kennedy Agyapong recently responded to claims by former Member of Parliament for Suhum, Frederick Opare-Ansah that he made a demand of $500 million in annual contracts from Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, as a condition to step down from his flagbearership bid.

While refuting the allegation in an interview on Time FM on Sunday, October 29, 2023, Ken Agyapong alleged that he was offered an amount of $800 million to step down from the party’s race for Dr Bawumia.