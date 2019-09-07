The Akufo-Addo administration has stated its position on the conversion of the all male Unity Hall (Katanga) of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to a mix hall.

Authorities of the university last year began the conversion process, admitting female students into the hall.

This would spark a violent protest on campus, leading to the suspension of academic activities and the re-composition of the governing council.

A letter written to KNUST authorities by the Minister of Education, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, urged the university authorities to reconsider their decision of turning Katanga Hall into a mixed one.

The minister explained that the position of government is to "preserve a peaceful and conducive environment for academic work and cordial relationship in the University.”

“The Ministry takes note of a similar situation last year which resulted in dire financial and security consequences,” Dr Opoku Prempeh said.

According to the minister, “Whilst the Governing Council and management of the university reserve the right to take decisions they deem fit; it is important that some consideration is given to other views on the conversion policy of converting University Hall into a mixed hall.”

“I, therefore, wish to reiterate the position of government on this matter that (Katanga) University Hall remain a male hall of residence as prevailing in other sister universities e.g Commonwealth Hall in UG, Casely-Hayford Hall in UCC, Union, Ecowas and Savannah Halls in UDS,” he added.