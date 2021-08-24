KNUST starts clinical trial for its Typhoid vaccines in Agogo

Prof. Yaw Adu Sarkodie Principal Investigator of the project, in addressing the media said they are targeting at least 26,000 children in the trial.

The trial of the Typhoid vaccines will generate additional data to support decision-making and the management of typhoid fever and other causes of fever in the sub-region.

It will further develop solutions to counter poverty-related diseases with a huge economic impact in the sub-region.

He explained that they chose the Asante Akim North District and Central District because the district has had a problem with Typhoid disease for years.

He disclosed the university and its partners are developing a number of vaccines including COVID-19 vaccines to combat the viral disease.

Pulse Ghana

The trial vaccination exercise is targeting children above 9 months to 15 years with the expectation of vaccinating about 26,000 children in the Asante Akin North and Central districts.