Notable among the offenders is a former SRC presidential candidate, Rexford Joseph Bonney who has been suspended for two academic years for his "involvement in the unauthorised installation of the 'odikro' at Unity Hall".
The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has handed severe sanctions to four male students for various offences.
The school also suspended Baffour Owusu Konadu for one academic year for "gross misconduct and bringing the name of the University into disrepute".
The third offender is Dwumah Ramsay Ohene-Tutu, who has been dismissed from the school completely for "stealing two laptops from the Main University Library on different occasions."
Then, Patrick Dwmena Sekyere has also been suspended indefinitely for “extorting money from unsuspecting students with the promise of securing accommodation for them at GUSSS and SRC hostels.”
Meanwhile, Rexford Joseph Bonney has responded to the school’s decision saying he is “humbly wait to receive an official letter to this effect.”
He went further to express gratitude to friends and loved ones who have reached out to symathise with him, saying “my phones can't rest”.
