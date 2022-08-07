RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Kofi Adomah Nwanwani rushed to the hospital after assassins attacked him

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Popular broadcaster and host of Angel FM's morning show, Kofi Adoma Nwanwani has been rushed to the hospital.

Kofi Adomah Nwanwanii
Kofi Adomah Nwanwanii

The host of Accra-based Angel FM's morning show was attacked by some unknown men on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Reports stated that the broadcaster was returning from DAMAX Estate, Kuntunse, a suburb of Accra when he was crossed by these alleged assassins who were riding a motorbike and attacked him around old Ashongman.

The attackers who were riding a motorbike accosted him and attacked him with a sharp object, inflicting serious injuries on his body.

The report added that after subjecting him with wounds, the unknown men later tried to set him ablaze.

A source narrated to Ghanaweb that "Kofi Adomah visited his House at DAMAX estate at Kuntunse, on his way back he was attacked around old Ashongman.

"He was crossed by the guys on a motorcycle. They targeted his face with sharp objects but he used his hands and shoulders to avoid many wounds on his face. They pour inflammable substance believed to be petrol and tried setting him on fire."

