Kofi Adomah Nwanwani rushed to the hospital after assassins attacked him

Reports stated that the broadcaster was returning from DAMAX Estate, Kuntunse, a suburb of Accra when he was crossed by these alleged assassins who were riding a motorbike and attacked him around old Ashongman.

The attackers who were riding a motorbike accosted him and attacked him with a sharp object, inflicting serious injuries on his body.

The report added that after subjecting him with wounds, the unknown men later tried to set him ablaze.

A source narrated to Ghanaweb that "Kofi Adomah visited his House at DAMAX estate at Kuntunse, on his way back he was attacked around old Ashongman.