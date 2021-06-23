I'm sorry for calling you a thief - Kofi Akpaloo apologises to Prophet Nigel Gaisie

On June 15, 2021, Kofi Akpaloo advised Ghanaians to be cautious of their involvement with Prophet Nigel Gaisie and his associates.

He said the founder of the Prophetic Hill Chapel and his associates are thieves.

He disclosed that he was very surprised to see Prophet Nigel Gaisie was praying for thieves in his church so that when they go for armed robbery operations they will not be arrested.

"Prophet Nigel Gaisie is a thief he is not a man of God no man of God will pray for thieves to be successful in the armed robbery operation."

Pulse Ghana

"I don't understand why some Ghanaians would be associating themselves with fake pastors like Nigel Gaisie," he added.

But Akpaloo said he's sorry and apologised to Prophet Nigel Gaisie.