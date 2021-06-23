RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

I'm sorry for calling you a thief - Kofi Akpaloo apologises to Prophet Nigel Gaisie

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The founder of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo, has apologised to Prophet Nigel Gaisie after remarks he made about claiming the pastor is a thief.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie
Prophet Nigel Gaisie

He said it was an act he regrets and was only a result of an "overreaction" of his anger, something he said he is working on correcting.

Recommended articles

On June 15, 2021, Kofi Akpaloo advised Ghanaians to be cautious of their involvement with Prophet Nigel Gaisie and his associates.

He said the founder of the Prophetic Hill Chapel and his associates are thieves.

He disclosed that he was very surprised to see Prophet Nigel Gaisie was praying for thieves in his church so that when they go for armed robbery operations they will not be arrested.

"Prophet Nigel Gaisie is a thief he is not a man of God no man of God will pray for thieves to be successful in the armed robbery operation."

Kofi Akpaloo
Kofi Akpaloo Pulse Ghana

"I don't understand why some Ghanaians would be associating themselves with fake pastors like Nigel Gaisie," he added.

But Akpaloo said he's sorry and apologised to Prophet Nigel Gaisie.

"I would like to apologize for an earlier comment about Prophet Nigel Gaisie and I retract all those words unconditionally I said about him," he said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

“Everybody should run!” – Fearless Ghanaian young men warn as they display guns (video)

“Everybody should run” – Young Ghanaians warn as they boldly display various guns

Miracle JHS final year student died from suffocation - Pathologist

Miracle JHS student Leticia Kyere Pinaman

Police reportedly arrest one of the men flaunting guns in a viral video

Police reportedly arrest one of the men flaunting guns in a viral video

Ghanaian man in Turkey shockingly discovers how guns are smuggled to Ghana (WATCH)

Ghanaian man in Turkey shockingly discovers how guns are smuggled to Ghana (VIDEO)