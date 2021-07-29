RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Let's not promote hate towards LGBT+ people - Kofi Akpaloo

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The founder of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo, has waded in the ongoing Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) Right debate in the country.

LGBTQI flag
According to him, Ghanaians must first be human to understand the LGBTQI bill.

He stressed that the bill is full of hate and meant to cause international disdain for Ghana.

"You don't have to be pro-gay to appreciate their situation. You only have to be human. Let us be careful and not generate an intense hate campaign against homosexuals. You can speak for the law and 'culture' minus hate," Kofi Akpaloo said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

The EU office in Ghana has declared support for the group.

The bill, which is being championed by National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, and 7 other parliamentarians has received a lot of backlash from Ghanaians on social media.

The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 will see culprits face a jail term of up to ten years depending on the crime if passed in its current state.

Individuals of the same sex who engage in sexual intercourse are "liable on summary conviction to a fine of not less than seven hundred and fifty penalty units and not more than five thousand penalty units, or to a term of imprisonment of not less than three years and not more than five years or both."

This encompasses any person who "holds out as a lesbian, a gay, a transgender, a transsexual, a queer, a pansexual, an ally, a non-binary or any other sexual or gender identity that is contrary to the binary categories of male and female."

