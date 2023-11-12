ADVERTISEMENT
Koku Anyidoho bags degree in Theology from Trinity Seminary

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Samuel Koku Sitsofe Anyidoho, the Founder and CEO of the Atta-Mills Institute (AMI), graduated with a degree in Theology from the Trinity Theological Seminary (TTS) in Legon on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

The graduation ceremony was described as colorful and well-attended.

Koku Anyidoho, known for his roles as a politician, writer, and communications expert, expressed that despite his established credentials in various fields, he sees his journey into theology as a divine calling.

Following in the steps of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and his political mentor, President John Evans Atta-Mills, who had similarly responded to a divine calling, he is aligning his path with the principles of the Kingdom.

In his remarks, Anyidoho stated that people should not be surprised to see a politician pursuing God's work, emphasizing that he views his role as a Minister of God and Theologian as part of his broader commitment to nation-building expressing his dedication to integrating Kingdom Principles into his approach to politics and nation-building.

"I am a Theologian with degrees, but many people don't know that; my calling is to use God in nation-building, and I hope to give off my best," Anyidoho said.

