Koku Anyidoho bags degree in Theology from Trinity Seminary

Koku Anyidoho, known for his roles as a politician, writer, and communications expert, expressed that despite his established credentials in various fields, he sees his journey into theology as a divine calling.

Following in the steps of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and his political mentor, President John Evans Atta-Mills, who had similarly responded to a divine calling, he is aligning his path with the principles of the Kingdom.

In his remarks, Anyidoho stated that people should not be surprised to see a politician pursuing God's work, emphasizing that he views his role as a Minister of God and Theologian as part of his broader commitment to nation-building expressing his dedication to integrating Kingdom Principles into his approach to politics and nation-building.