Krobea Asante Technical and Vocational School closed over violent protest

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Krobea Asante Technical and Vocational School at Effiduase Asokore in the Sekeyere East District of the Ashanti Region has been shut down temporarily after students damaged school properties.

Krobea Asante Technical and Vocational school
The students went on a rampage on Sunday, January 22, 2023, protesting the poor results of their predecessors in their final examination.

About four government vehicles, including a Mahindra and an Isuzu pickup truck, a Nissan Patrol, a school bus, and a Toyota Vitz vehicle owned by the Senior House Mistress was also damaged.

Car destroyed at Krobea Asante Technical and Vocational school
Reports stated that the school's store was also invaded by the students destroying food items and other school supplies.

The students made unsuccessful attempts to break into some bungalows but damaged parts of the buildings. The police intervened to restore calm on the campus.

Dr. Annor Ankrah, the Ashanti Regional Director of Education together with the District Director of Education were at the scene.

Krobea Asante Technical and Vocational school closed
The Sekyere East District Security Council has also visited the school.

The Coordinator of Senior High Schools in the Sekeyere East District, Ebenezer Kwesi Opoku said about 40 students have been picked up by the police for questioning.

