Krobea Asante Technical and Vocational School closed over violent protest

About four government vehicles, including a Mahindra and an Isuzu pickup truck, a Nissan Patrol, a school bus, and a Toyota Vitz vehicle owned by the Senior House Mistress was also damaged.

Pulse Ghana

Reports stated that the school's store was also invaded by the students destroying food items and other school supplies.

The students made unsuccessful attempts to break into some bungalows but damaged parts of the buildings. The police intervened to restore calm on the campus.

Dr. Annor Ankrah, the Ashanti Regional Director of Education together with the District Director of Education were at the scene.

The Sekyere East District Security Council has also visited the school.