Kufuor is alive and not dead — Spokesperson

It said the former president was healthy and going about his normal duties.

Below is the statement issued by Dr. Kwabena Osei-Adubofour

Reports of the demise of Former President John Agyekum Kufuor are false

The Office of Former President John Kufuor has, over the past several days, been inundated with persistent rumours of the supposed passing away of Former President John Kufuor.

We wish to categorically deny such an occurrence and state emphatically that the former president is very much alive and well.

We, therefore, urge the general public to disabuse their minds of these malicious and uncanny rumours that spring out of nothing.

The office further urges those who may be behind the propagation of such wicked untruths to desist from them henceforth; there have been far too many.

We can only speculate that the perpetrators do so out of mischief-making and possibly for unfathomable political purposes.