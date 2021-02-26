Personnel from the Agency stormed the Lake Road Clinic to shut it down after gathering intelligence that the facility was conducting abortions illegally.

The HeFRA is tasked with ensuring that health facilities comply with the necessary standard while delivering services to the public.

The Registrar for HeFRA, Dr. Philip Bannor, said the personnel at the clinic are unlicensed, adding that his team found several unhygienic and unregistered medical equipment used for surgical procedures at the facility.

“We saw several equipment that seemed to be used but have not been washed or cleaned. We saw the operating table and the state it was in. It wasn’t in the best of shape,” he said, as quoted by Classfmonline.

“We didn’t meet the doctor that works there but the people that were picked didn’t have a licence to say they were nurses or whatever.”

Meanwhile, eight other health facilities in Kumasi were closed down after they were also found to be operating without a licence.

These include the Mediscience Laboratory, Osbon Diagnostics, Sonoscan Diagnostic Centre, Focus Medical Diagnostics, Krispat Hearing Centre, De-Castro Home Care and Echoscan Diagnostics Centre.

“We’re not doing this because we have some interest in closing some people’s businesses down,” Dr. Bannor said.

“That is not our interest at all, in fact, we want to see more people attracted or engaged in the healthcare sector. We want more private participation but at the same time, we want to make sure that we adhere to quality standards.

“We want to promote quality, that’s what all this is about. You don’t want to go have a scan in a place, where the place is unlicensed. We don’t know what kind of equipment they’re using, we don’t even the quality of the imaging they’re giving to you and who’s even doing the interpretation of the images that they capture,” he added.