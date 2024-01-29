Kumasi Traditional Council clears Wontumi, says he didn't wrong Asantehene

The controversy emerged during the NPP parliamentary vetting process when Kokosuhene, Nana Kwaku Duah, accused Chairman Wontumi of making disparaging comments about the Asantehene. Denying all allegations, Chairman Wontumi appeared before the Council alongside party executives and government officials, including Majority Leader Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, National Chairman Stephen Ntim, and General Secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua.
The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has been absolved of allegations of making derogatory remarks against the Asantehene, Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, following a ruling by the Kumasi Traditional Council.
During the hearing, Chairman Wontumi vehemently refuted the accusations, labelling them as false and malicious misrepresentations of the events that transpired during the vetting process. The Kokosuhene, Nana Kwaku Duah, stood by his claims, leading to a thorough investigation by the Kumasi Traditional Council.
In a surprising turn of events, the council dismissed the allegations and urged both parties to resolve their differences without involving the Asantehene. Bantamhene, Baffour Owusu Amankwaatie VI, who delivered the judgment, cautioned chiefs against engaging in political activities during the intense campaigning for the upcoming 2024 general elections.
Baffour Owusu Amankwaatie VI emphasized the need for peace and unity, urging all parties involved to settle their scores amicably. As a result, the Kumasi Traditional Council declared Chairman Wontumi free of any charges, signalling the end of the investigation.
The council also called for calm among the populace as it prepares to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Asantehene. The ruling comes as a relief for Chairman Wontumi and the NPP, allowing them to focus on their preparations for the upcoming elections without the shadow of the allegations looming over them.
