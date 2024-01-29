Kumasi Traditional Council clears Wontumi, says he didn't wrong Asantehene

During the hearing, Chairman Wontumi vehemently refuted the accusations, labelling them as false and malicious misrepresentations of the events that transpired during the vetting process. The Kokosuhene, Nana Kwaku Duah, stood by his claims, leading to a thorough investigation by the Kumasi Traditional Council.

In a surprising turn of events, the council dismissed the allegations and urged both parties to resolve their differences without involving the Asantehene. Bantamhene, Baffour Owusu Amankwaatie VI, who delivered the judgment, cautioned chiefs against engaging in political activities during the intense campaigning for the upcoming 2024 general elections.

Baffour Owusu Amankwaatie VI emphasized the need for peace and unity, urging all parties involved to settle their scores amicably. As a result, the Kumasi Traditional Council declared Chairman Wontumi free of any charges, signalling the end of the investigation.