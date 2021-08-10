Landguards go on rampage in Kojokrom; destroys over 100 houses

StarrFM’s Central Regional Correspondent Yaw Boagyan reports that that the land has been sold to some businessmen and without giving the residents prior notice, hired some land guards and invaded the Komenda Kojokrom Community Sunday evening and started to demolished their houses.

They also destroyed farm produce and killed their domestic animals.

The Assemblyman for Kojokrom Electoral Area Isaac Mensah appealed to the Chiefs in the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirem District to come to the aid of the Victims and support them get their land back.

The Assemblyman said, “I know nothing about the incident, I just had a call that some land guards have invaded the Electoral Area destroying the residents’ properties, I got there and there were gone.”

Meanwhile, some of the affected residents also appealed to the government to come to their aid. According to the residents, some of their children are nowhere to be found.