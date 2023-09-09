ADVERTISEMENT
Late Ketasco 2021 NSMQ star James Lutterodt goes home today

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Today, Saturday, September 9, 2023, marks the final farewell for the brilliant 19-year-old student, James Lutterodt, who represented Ketasco at the 2021 NSMQ contest.

He will be laid to rest at the Government Cemetery in Vui, Keta.

A pre-burial service was held on Friday, September 8, 2023, at the Tema Community Centre in Accra which was attended by family, friends, and loved ones who came to pay their respects to the young star.

James Lutterodt's passing has brought tears to the eyes of many Ghanaians who were inspired by his exceptional intellect and historic achievement at the NSMQ contest.

His untimely demise occurred in July after a brief illness while he was at a hospital in Tema.

Today, he will be remembered and honored as he finds his final resting place in Vui, Keta.

