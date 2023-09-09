Late Ketasco 2021 NSMQ star James Lutterodt goes home today

A pre-burial service was held on Friday, September 8, 2023, at the Tema Community Centre in Accra which was attended by family, friends, and loved ones who came to pay their respects to the young star.

James Lutterodt's passing has brought tears to the eyes of many Ghanaians who were inspired by his exceptional intellect and historic achievement at the NSMQ contest.

His untimely demise occurred in July after a brief illness while he was at a hospital in Tema.

Today, he will be remembered and honored as he finds his final resting place in Vui, Keta.