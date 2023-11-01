LDS Church supports Akosombo Dam spillage victims with US$300,000 worth of items

The donated items were distributed evenly among the constituencies, with a breakdown of the supplies including 1,500 mattresses, 1,500 blankets, 1,000 bags of 5kg rice, 500 cans of mackerel, 420 bottles of 12-liter oil, 500 pairs of boots, 1,500 mosquito nets, 250 boxes of sanitary pads, and 1,000 packs of T-rolls, as well as 100 boxes of liquid soap.

Explaining the motive behind this charitable gesture for the victims of the dam spillage, Elder Jörg Klebingat, General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Africa West Area, stated that it is rooted in the commitment to fulfill the second great commandment, which focuses on caring for others. He highlighted the importance of giving without expecting anything in return.

“We donated these items simply for only one reason, and that is to keep the second great commandment - to take care of our fellow men. Also, we donate without any expectation of getting any favors or something in return. Not all gifts given these days in the world are given out of charity, but we try to follow Paul of the Bible, who has talked much about charity, and so we're just delighted that we could offer at least a little help for now,” he stated.

Elder Klebingat also outlined the church's future plans to support the flood victims. He mentioned that the church is eager to conduct further assessments to determine the pressing needs of the people and provide them with continuous support.

"As a church, we try to be the first on site, and often we're the last to leave. We will be very happy to continue working with the officials there, and our own people will also be on the ground doing further assessments, and then we will make some decisions regarding what we might yet do for them, because we do realize that once the water has subsided, it calls for more support, and we look forward to continuing our support in that region,” he explained.

In response to the church's plans to assist the government in providing better accommodation for flood victims, he emphasized that the church would collaborate with local governments to identify the second-level needs in the region and contribute where possible.

Flint Ekyem Mensah, Director for Temporal Affairs of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints - Africa West Area, revealed that to address the specific needs of the people, they sought input from the MPs of the five affected communities, who provided a list of the items required by their constituents.

Pulse Ghana