The engaged contractor has commenced work on the identified areas where leakage marks on the ceilings have been observed, to resolve this issue, as stated in an announcement from the company's management in Accra.
Leaking terminal 3 ceilings under repair - GACL
The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) is currently in the process of conducting repairs on the ceilings of Terminal 3 at Kotoka International Airport (KIA).
“It has come to the attention of Ghana Airports Company Limited, news in the press and on social media about certain areas of Terminal 3 at Kotoka International Airport which have leakage marks on the ceilings. This is a challenge management has identified and is working to resolve,”
“The challenge stems from condensation of air condition pipes which causes the pipes to drip onto the ceiling. A contractor has currently been engaged to begin works on the areas affected …. Works have been scheduled in a way that will have minimal inconvenience to our cherished passengers.”
“The general public will be kept informed of the progress of works and its completion,” the release concluded.
