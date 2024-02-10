Leaking terminal 3 ceilings under repair - GACL

“It has come to the attention of Ghana Airports Company Limited, news in the press and on social media about certain areas of Terminal 3 at Kotoka International Airport which have leakage marks on the ceilings. This is a challenge management has identified and is working to resolve,”

“The challenge stems from condensation of air condition pipes which causes the pipes to drip onto the ceiling. A contractor has currently been engaged to begin works on the areas affected …. Works have been scheduled in a way that will have minimal inconvenience to our cherished passengers.”

“The general public will be kept informed of the progress of works and its completion,” the release concluded.

