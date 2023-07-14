ADVERTISEMENT
Legalisation of cannabis would curtail its abuse — Afaglo

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Chief Executive Officer of Marrer Ghana Limited, Susatgad Boat Building, and Fishing Industries, Novihoho Afaglo has added his voice to the Narcotics Control Commission Bill 2023 passed into law by Parliament.

He said the legalisation with regulations is to caution on its exorbitant use and not to educate people wrongly.

His reactions come in light of the recent passing of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) Bill, 2023 into law by parliament on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the passage, Afaglo eagerly welcomed the significant moment in Ghana's history.

In a Twitter post, he said Ghana's economy will take a tremendous turn if measures are put in place to cultivate and process exploration.

The passage of the bill comes after the Supreme Court impeded the passage of the law by striking out section 43 of the law as unconstitutional.

On Wednesday, July 12, 2023, Parliament has taken Narcotics Control Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Bill is composed of a single clause when passed will empower the Minister to grant a license for the cultivation of cannabis in the country.

A report from the Committee on Defence and Interior said the object of the Bill is to amend the Narcotics Control Commission Act, 2020 (Act 1019). To empower the Minister to grant a license for the cultivation of cannabis which has not more than 0.3 per cent THC content on a dry weight basis for industrial purposes for obtaining fibre or seed or medicinal purposes.

