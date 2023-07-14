Legalisation of cannabis would curtail its abuse — Afaglo

His reactions come in light of the recent passing of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) Bill, 2023 into law by parliament on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

Section 43 of Act 1019 stipulates that the Minister on the recommendation of the Commission may grant a licence for the cultivation of cannabis popularly referred to as "wee" in Ghana, which is not more than 0.3 % THC content on a dry weight basis for industrial purposes for obtaining fibre or seed for medicinal purposes.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the passage, Afaglo eagerly welcomed the significant moment in Ghana's history.

In a Twitter post, he said Ghana's economy will take a tremendous turn if measures are put in place to cultivate and process exploration.

The passage of the bill comes after the Supreme Court impeded the passage of the law by striking out section 43 of the law as unconstitutional.

