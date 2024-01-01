In his heartfelt New Year message, Mahama reflects on the potential for collective progress and prosperity, emphasizing the importance of unity, inclusivity, and shared responsibility.
Let's be united for a nation brimming with opportunities - Mahama's New Year message
As the dawn of a new year unfolds, former President John Dramani Mahama has shared a message of hope and optimism, calling on Ghanaians to unite in the pursuit of building a nation filled with opportunities.
In his message, Mahama extends warm New Year greetings to all Ghanaians, expressing his sincere wishes for a year filled with joy, peace, and success, and remains steadfast in his belief that with unity and collective effort, Ghanaians can overcome any obstacle.
"Together we shall build the Ghana we want, a prosperous and just Ghana filled with opportunities for all"
"By the Grace and Mercies of the Almighty God, 2023 has ended.
We’ve entered 2024. Let’s praise and thank our Maker for protecting and preserving us."
