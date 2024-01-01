ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Let's be united for a nation brimming with opportunities - Mahama's New Year message

Reymond Awusei Johnson

As the dawn of a new year unfolds, former President John Dramani Mahama has shared a message of hope and optimism, calling on Ghanaians to unite in the pursuit of building a nation filled with opportunities.

John Mahama
John Mahama

In his heartfelt New Year message, Mahama reflects on the potential for collective progress and prosperity, emphasizing the importance of unity, inclusivity, and shared responsibility.

Recommended articles

In his message, Mahama extends warm New Year greetings to all Ghanaians, expressing his sincere wishes for a year filled with joy, peace, and success, and remains steadfast in his belief that with unity and collective effort, Ghanaians can overcome any obstacle.

"Together we shall build the Ghana we want, a prosperous and just Ghana filled with opportunities for all"

"By the Grace and Mercies of the Almighty God, 2023 has ended.

ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve entered 2024. Let’s praise and thank our Maker for protecting and preserving us."

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Locally made jeep

Ghana Armed Forces unveils locally made jeep

Pulse Picks: 5 accidents in 2023 that should make road safety a priority

Pulse Picks: 5 accidents in 2023 that should make road safety a priority

Pastor Mensa Otabil

We always think Governments must solve our problems- Mensa Otabil

Apostle-Dr-Ntumy-

Former Pentecost Chairman Apostle Ntumy is dead