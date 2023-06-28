The NDC flagbearer in a Facebook post encouraged "Muslims to embody the values and honor the spirit of sacrifice passed down to them from their ancestors".
Let's embody the values and honor passed down to us from our ancestors – Mahama
Ex-President John Dramani Mahama has in a post wished all Muslims around the world a happy Eid celebration.
“During this holy month of Ramadan, we have all worked hard to deepen our connection with Allah through prayer, fasting, and acts of kindness. Eid Mubarak!
