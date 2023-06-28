ADVERTISEMENT
Let's embody the values and honor passed down to us from our ancestors – Mahama

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ex-President John Dramani Mahama has in a post wished all Muslims around the world a happy Eid celebration.

The NDC flagbearer in a Facebook post encouraged "Muslims to embody the values and honor the spirit of sacrifice passed down to them from their ancestors".

“During this holy month of Ramadan, we have all worked hard to deepen our connection with Allah through prayer, fasting, and acts of kindness. Eid Mubarak!

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
