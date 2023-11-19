Let's keep hope alive - Mahama reassures Ghanaians

Addressing the congregants of the Apostolic Continuation Church in Techiman, Bono East Region, on Sunday, November 19, 2023, Mahama encouraged voters to learn from the mistakes of deceitful politicians who make promises but fail to fulfill them.

“Let us learn from our mistakes and vote wisely,” he said in Twi, adding, “I’m aware of what every Ghanaian is going through. The hardship is unbearable.”

John Mahama's ongoing "Building Ghana Tour" serves as a platform for him to meet and interact with Ghanaians from various backgrounds, including supporters and sympathizers of the NDC.

