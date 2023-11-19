Mahama acknowledged the challenges faced by many Ghanaians under the current Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, particularly expressing concern for the extreme hardships experienced.
Let's keep hope alive - Mahama reassures Ghanaians
Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has urged Ghanaians not to lose hope in the country, emphasizing the opportunity to change the managers of the country's economy in the 2024 general elections.
Addressing the congregants of the Apostolic Continuation Church in Techiman, Bono East Region, on Sunday, November 19, 2023, Mahama encouraged voters to learn from the mistakes of deceitful politicians who make promises but fail to fulfill them.
“Let us learn from our mistakes and vote wisely,” he said in Twi, adding, “I’m aware of what every Ghanaian is going through. The hardship is unbearable.”
John Mahama's ongoing "Building Ghana Tour" serves as a platform for him to meet and interact with Ghanaians from various backgrounds, including supporters and sympathizers of the NDC.
Through these interactions, he aims to provide renewed hope and reassurance to Ghanaians ahead of the 2024 general elections.
